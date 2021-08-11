11 Aug 2021

eViacam

eViacam is a free and open source mouse replacement program that moves the cursor when the head moves

Review

  • You can set up a motion tracking zone or enable automatic face tracking;
  • It is possible to adjust the cursor speed, smoothness and speed of movement, and many other variables can be adjusted according to the user’s needs;
  • It is possible to configure: movements, workspace, click;
  • Single or double mouse keystrokes;
  • It is possible to adjust the time required for a click;
  • It is possible to connect an on-screen keyboard;
  • There is support for profiles (different cameras);
  • eViacam can work with any camera;
  • Support for hotkeys.

Screenshots Software

Installation

The software eViacam is available for installation on Linux and Windows, as well as: mobile applications for Android.

Способ установкиОС
DebUbuntu* 16.04/18.04/19.04/20.04, Linux Mint 18/19, Debian
RPMopenSUSE, Rosa Linux, Mageia, ALT Linux, Fedora, CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and others
EXEWindows
Mobile appsAndroid

*Ubuntu (GNOME), Kubuntu (KDE), Xubuntu (XFCE), Lubuntu (LXDE)

Install Software via Deb package

Download deb package

Install Software via RPM package

Download RPM package

Install Software via command in terminal (konsole)

sudo apt install eviacam

Install Software via EXE package on Windows

Download EXE package

Version for Android

Download APK package

Software Information

Language Interface:English, Russian, Deutsch, Spanish, French and others
Description version:2.1.1
Developer:Cesar Mauri-Loba
Programming language:C++
License:GPL v3
Software website:eviacam.crea-si.com

