eViacam is a free and open source mouse replacement program that moves the cursor when the head moves
Review
- You can set up a motion tracking zone or enable automatic face tracking;
- It is possible to adjust the cursor speed, smoothness and speed of movement, and many other variables can be adjusted according to the user’s needs;
- It is possible to configure: movements, workspace, click;
- Single or double mouse keystrokes;
- It is possible to adjust the time required for a click;
- It is possible to connect an on-screen keyboard;
- There is support for profiles (different cameras);
- eViacam can work with any camera;
- Support for hotkeys.
Screenshots Software
Installation
The software eViacam is available for installation on Linux and Windows, as well as: mobile applications for Android.
|Способ установки
|ОС
|Deb
|Ubuntu* 16.04/18.04/19.04/20.04, Linux Mint 18/19, Debian
|RPM
|openSUSE, Rosa Linux, Mageia, ALT Linux, Fedora, CentOS, Red Hat Enterprise Linux and others
|EXE
|Windows
|Mobile apps
|Android
*Ubuntu (GNOME), Kubuntu (KDE), Xubuntu (XFCE), Lubuntu (LXDE)
Install Software via Deb package
Install Software via RPM package
Install Software via command in terminal (konsole)
sudo apt install eviacam
Install Software via EXE package on Windows
Version for Android
Software Information
|Language Interface:
|English, Russian, Deutsch, Spanish, French and others
|Description version:
|2.1.1
|Developer:
|Cesar Mauri-Loba
|Programming language:
|C++
|License:
|GPL v3
|Software website:
|eviacam.crea-si.com